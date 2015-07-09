UPDATE 2-PepsiCo profit, revenue beat estimates as higher pricing pays off

* Forecasts FY adj profit to grow 8 pct vs prev 7 pct
* Q2 adj earnings $1.32/share vs est $1.24
* Q2 net revenue $15.92 bln vs est $15.80 bln
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
July 9 PepsiCo Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and recorded
revenue growth in its Americas beverages business for just the
second time in nearly four years, helped by higher demand and an
increase in prices.
The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast.
PepsiCo, like other soft drink makers, has been battling
falling soda sales in the United States, with customers turning
to healthier drinks that use natural ingredients.
However, revenue from the company's Americas beverages
business, its largest, rose 1 percent to $5.34 billion in the
second quarter, helped by a 1 percent rise in organic volume
sales and its strategy of raising product prices overseas to
offset the impact of a strong dollar.
The company said on Wednesday that it would report results
for its North America beverages business separately from the
third quarter, instead of clubbing it with Latin America
beverage sales.
PepsiCo plans to report Latin America beverage sales
together with Latin America food sales from the current quarter.
Analysts welcomed the move, saying it would increase
transparency into the company's North America beverages
business.
PepsiCo took a net charge of $105 million in 2014 as it
reassessed the value of its assets in Venezuela after the
devaluation of the bolivar, and said exchange mechanisms in the
country are still shrouded in significant uncertainty.
Frito-Lay snacks sales in North America, PepsiCo's
second-largest business, grew 2 percent to $3.45 billion in the
quarter. The business sells snacks such as Doritos tortilla
chips and Cheetos.
The company raised its forecast for 2015 adjusted earnings
per share growth to 8 percent on a constant currency basis, or
about $5 per share, from 7 percent.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo rose to $1.98 billion, or
$1.33 per share, in the quarter ended June 13. [ID: nPn46K8KT]
Excluding items, it earned $1.32 per share, beating the
average analyst estimate.
Net revenue fell 5.7 percent to $15.92 billion as a stronger
dollar continued to weigh on overseas sales, but also trumped
estimates.
PepsiCo's shares rose 0.7 percent to $96.35 in early trading
on Thursday.
