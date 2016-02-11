PepsiCo's quarterly revenue beats estimates

Feb 11 PepsiCo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly net revenue, as higher sales of snacks and beverages in North America helped reduce the impact of a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, from $1.31 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 7 percent to $18.59 billion.

Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $18.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

