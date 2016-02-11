PepsiCo's quarterly revenue beats estimates

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 PepsiCo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly net revenue, as higher sales of snacks and beverages in North America helped reduce the impact of a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, from $1.31 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell 7 percent to $18.59 billion.
Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $18.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: