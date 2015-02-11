UPDATE 3-PepsiCo profit beats estimates; $12 billion buyback planned

(Adds link to graphic, updates stock movement)
By Anjali Athavaley and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 11 PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by increased
sales at its Frito-Lay snack business, and said it would buy
back up to $12 billion in stock by 2018.
The company also raised its annual dividend by 7.3 percent
to $2.81 per share and said it expected to return $8.5 billion
to $9 billion to shareholders through payouts and buybacks this
year.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has
been pushing Pepsi for about two years to separate its snack
division from its beverage business to make two leaner and more
entrepreneurial companies. In January, Pepsi said it had elected
William Johnson, a Trian advisor and former H.J Heinz Co chief
executive officer, to its board.
In a note, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg said he
had an "improved long-term outlook (on Pepsi) from Trian's
influence on the board."
Shares of Purchase, New York-based Pepsi were up 2.2 percent
at $100.10 in morning trading.
Sales in Pepsi's North American snack business rose 3
percent in the fourth quarter. The business has been a bright
spot for the company, helping its stock vastly outperform that
of larger rival Coca-Cola Co in the past year.
Sales in Pepsi's beverage business, which has been hurt by a
long-term decline in soft drink sales in the United States, rose
1 percent, helped by an increase in overall prices and sales of
non-carbonated drinks in North America.
"We have momentum," Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston
told Reuters, noting the company's growth with retailers in the
United States. "We are absolutely rolling right now."
Johnston, however, said macroeconomic conditions remained
tough and that the stronger dollar was a challenge.
Fourth-quarter net revenue fell about 1 percent to $19.95
billion as the stronger dollar reduced the value of overseas
sales, but the results exceeded the analysts' average estimate
of $19.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.31
billion, or 87 cents per share, from $1.74 billion, or $1.12 per
share.
Excluding items such as restructuring charges, earnings were
$1.12 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.08.
"Volumes and profits by segment generally came in ahead of
expectations," Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy said in a note.
