PepsiCo quarterly revenue falls 3.2 pct on strong dollar

April 23 PepsiCo Inc said its quarterly revenue fell 3.2 percent, largely due to a strong dollar.

The company's net revenue fell to $12.22 billion in the first quarter ended March 21, from $12.62 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was little changed at $1.22 billion but earnings per share rose to 81 cents from 79.

(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

