PepsiCo quarterly revenue falls 3.2 pct on strong dollar

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 PepsiCo Inc said its quarterly revenue fell 3.2 percent, largely due to a strong dollar.
The company's net revenue fell to $12.22 billion in the first quarter ended March 21, from $12.62 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was little changed at $1.22 billion but earnings per share rose to 81 cents from 79.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.