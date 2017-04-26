PepsiCo's quarterly profit surges 41.6 pct

April 26 PepsiCo Inc reported a 41.6
percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for
its healthier drinks and snacks and as the company kept a tight
leash on costs.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo rose to $1.32 billion, or
91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 25 from
$931 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a $373 million charge related to its
transaction with Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp in the
year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 1.6 percent to $12.05 billion, the second
quarter of rising sales after eight quarters of decline.
PepsiCo and other processed-food makers are investing
heavily to develop products to meet the changing tastes of
consumers, who are increasingly seeking healthier options.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)