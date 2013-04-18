BRIEF-Pepsico executive comments

April 18 PepsiCo Inc : * CEO says modest price increases in frito-lay North America business to widen

spread between volume and revenue * CEO says exploring structural alternatives for North American beverage

business but does not plan to discuss it until early next year * CEO says will not allow North American soda volume declines for the balance

of the year to be at the magnitude of the first quarter * CFO sees low single-digit commodity inflation in 2013 and advertising and

marketing spend growth at least in line with revenue growth