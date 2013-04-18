BRIEF-Pepsico executive comments

April 18 PepsiCo Inc :
* CEO says modest price increases in frito-lay North America
business to widen
spread between volume and revenue
* CEO says exploring structural alternatives for North American
beverage
business but does not plan to discuss it until early next
year
* CEO says will not allow North American soda volume declines
for the balance
of the year to be at the magnitude of the first quarter
* CFO sees low single-digit commodity inflation in 2013 and
advertising and
marketing spend growth at least in line with revenue growth