PepsiCo expands into more value-priced snacks

BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 23 PepsiCo Inc's Frito-Lay unit is rolling out more cheaper-priced snacks as it seeks to keep up its appeal to cash-strapped U.S. consumers.

The company is putting more emphasis on value-priced snacks including Chester's Fries and Cracker Jacks and is rolling out Taqueros del Sur, tortilla chips priced below the company's Tostitos brand, according to Tom Greco, president of Frito-Lay North America, who spoke on Thursday at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

At the same time, it is also rolling out more premium-priced offerings as well, including Smartfood Selects snacks and new variations of Stacy's pita chips.