UPDATE 2-Thai Beverage to buy PepsiCo bottler for $513 mln

* PepsiCo to sell its stake in Serm Suk for $213 mln
* Thai Bev to tender for all of Serm Suk shares from Sept
15-19
* Acquisition to help strengthen Thai Bev's logistics
business
* Serm Suk to make/sell PepsiCo products in Thai market till
Nov 2012
* Serm Suk shares down 7 pct, Thai Bev down 3.7 pct
(Adds ThaiBev comments on PepsiCo contract, paragraphs 10,11)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Sept 9 PepsiCo Inc plans to
sell its 42 percent stake in Thai bottler Serm Suk Pcl
to Thailand's largest brewer and distiller in a $513 million
deal that shakes up the U.S. soft drink maker's Thai operation.
The deal announced on Friday appears to end PepsiCo's more
than half-century ties with Thai bottler Serm Suk and raises
questions over its distribution plans in Thailand's $1.2 billion
beverage market, Asia's third-largest after China and India.
Thai Beverage Pcl , a Singapore-listed group owned
by liquor tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the purchase
would expand its reach into non-alcoholic products and broaden
its logistics network.
"Thai Beverage sees growth potential in Serm Suk, especially
in terms of logistics which is our strength," Serm Suk director
Sakchai Thanaboonchai told Reuters.
Serm Suk shares plunged more than 7 percent because the
offer price was a 6-percent discount to market price. Serm Suk
had shed 7.3 percent to close at 57.25 baht, while broad market
was just 0.9 percent lower. In Singapore, ThaiBev shares
fell 3.7 percent.
Serm Suk, valued at $548 million on the Thai bourse, had
requested a trading halt in its shares earlier in the day. The
stock had hit a 10-month intraday high of 63 baht on Thursday.
PepsiCo, maker of Pepsi-Cola, Sierra Mist and Tropicana
juice, agreed to sell all of its 41.54 percent stake at 58 baht
per share to Thai Beverage Logistics Co Ltd for 6.4 billion baht
($213 million), the Thai bottler told the stock exchange.
The value of the deal will rise to 15.4 billion baht ($513
million) if Thai Beverage succeeds in buying all of Serm Suk
shares in a tender offer.
After that, Thai Beverage Logistics would launch a voluntary
tender offer to buy all of Serm Suk shares at the same price
from Sept. 15-Oct 19, both Thai firms said.
"WILLING TO NEGOTIATE"
ThaiBev President and CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said
Serm Suk would continue to produce and sell soft drink products
for PepsiCo in the Thai market unitl November 2012, extended
from the original due date of April 1 next year.
Serm Suk has no plan to delist from the Thai market and was
willing to negotiate with PepsiCo about the bottling and
distribution contract, Sakchai said, adding that a final
decision would be made by Serm Suk's management
ThaiBev, maker of Beer Chang, has about a 28 percent share
of the Thai beer market, ranking second after unlisted Singha
Corp, the maker of Thailand's best-known beer. ThaiBev also
produces Mekhong whisky and Sangsom rum
Thai Beverage has been looking at opportunities to buy food
and drinks assets, both domestic and overseas, to expand and
increase its product range.
In 2008, Thai Beverage took over Thai green tea and sushi
maker Oishi Group for $214 million.
PepsiCo owned the 41.54 percent of Serm Suk through
Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading and Seven-Up Nederland BV.
PepsiCo's divestment came after shareholders in Serm Suk
voted in April to terminate its contracts with
PepsiCo.
Last year, PepsiCo and its partner canceled plans to take
over Serm Suk after local shareholders refused to sell their
stock because of the low offer price of 29 baht.
($1 = 30.04 Baht)
(Additional reporting by Ploy Ten Kate, Kochakorn Boonlai and
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok and Kevin Lim in Singapore;
Editing by Martin Petty)