Microsoft to buy display maker Perceptive Pixel

TORONTO, July 9 Chief Executive Steve Ballmer
said on Monday that Microsoft Corp would buy Perceptive
Pixel, a developer of large touchscreen displays whose customers
include cable network CNN.
Ballmer did not disclose the terms of the deal at
Microsoft's annual Worldwide Partner Conference in Toronto,
where he announced it.
Perceptive Pixel was founded in 2006 and shipped its first
multi-touch workstations and large wall displays in 2007,
according to its website where it boasted of "transforming the
way CNN covered the historic 2008 U.S. Presidential election."
Perceptive Pixel founder and Chief Technology Officer, Jeff
Han, took to the stage at the Microsoft conference to show off
the wall-sized screen, pinching and zooming on maps and swiping
between Windows 8 applications.