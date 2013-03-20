Peregrine Financial trustee seeks subpoenas for accountant

| CHICAGO, March 20
CHICAGO, March 20 The trustee overseeing the
collapse of Peregrine Financial Group is seeking documents from
the futures broker's former accountant in an attempt to track
down millions of dollars missing from customers' accounts, court
records show.
Trustee Ira Bodenstein, whose job is to return money to
Peregrine's former customers and creditors, has asked a federal
bankruptcy judge in Chicago for the authority to serve subpoenas
on the former accountant, Victor DiMaggio.
Bodenstein wants to obtain documents about Peregrine's
finances from DiMaggio and have the power to compel the
accountant to sit for an interview, according to court records.
The brokerage, commonly known as PFGBest, failed last July
after founder Russell Wasendorf Sr. confessed to stealing more
than $100 million from thousands of customers over nearly 20
years.
As regulators closed in on his fraud, Wasendorf made a
botched suicide attempt outside his $24 million headquarters in
Cedar Falls, Iowa, which investigators say was financed with
money siphoned from customers. Prosecutors later said he stole
close to $215 million.
Wasendorf, 65, pleaded guilty in September to embezzlement
and other crimes and last month began serving a 50-year sentence
at a high-security federal prison in Indiana.
Bodenstein's pursuit of subpoenas for DiMaggio shows the
search for customers' missing money is ongoing.
Bodenstein, in a court filing on Tuesday, said he is
"gathering information and investigating the involvement of
various parties in Wasendorf's fraudulent conduct."
DiMaggio did not immediately respond to a message left at
his office in Chicago. Neither Bodenstein nor his lawyer could
immediately be reached for comment.
At Wasendorf's sentencing in Iowa in January, U.S.
prosecutors said the government did not anticipate filing
further criminal charges in Peregrine's downfall. A U.S. judge
said customers would probably never recover all the money they
lost.
By contrast, former customers of MF Global, a
futures brokerage that collapsed less than a year before
Peregrine failed, are set to receive back nearly all the money
they had lost.
MF Global clients' money was frozen when the broker dipped
into customer accounts in violation of industry rules, leaving a
$1.6 billion hole.