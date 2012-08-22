Peregrine Financial trustee, clients parry over return of funds

* Customers demand immediate payouts, bash perceived delays
* Several former customers close doors in wake of Peregrine
collapse
* Trustee says Peregrine case nothing like MF Global
By Ann Saphir and Nick Brown
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Aug 22 Six weeks after
the collapse of Peregrine Financial Group, tensions are rising
between customers clamoring for the release of frozen funds and
a bankruptcy trustee skeptical of records at a brokerage whose
CEO confessed to forging financial data.
Customers say Ira Bodenstein, the trustee in charge of
recovering client money, is delaying payouts and keeping the
customers in the dark as to why.
Bodenstein told a lawyer for client advocate group the
Commodity Customer Coalition he would aim to present a plan for
initial payouts by about Aug. 10, according to the coalition's
internal communications, obtained by Reuters.
But that date passed without explanation, said coalition
leader James Koutoulas. "We haven't gotten any information,"
Koutoulas said in an interview on Tuesday. "I'm not saying
(Bodenstein) is a nefarious guy or anything, but I don't get a
sense of urgency."
Bodenstein rejects the criticism, saying the firm's
fabricated financials make him doubt the accuracy of the firm's
accounting for its 24,000 clients.
"The case is about fraud, and yet we are supposed to just
quickly shoot money out the door?" Robert Fishman, a lawyer for
Bodenstein, said to Reuters late Tuesday.
"They do not appreciate the magnitude of this problem, and
how the trustee had better be sure that he's sending the right
money to the right person before he sends it."
Peregrine Financial, which was also known as PFGBest, filed
for bankruptcy in Chicago on July 10, a day after CEO Russell
Wasendorf Sr. attempted suicide and left a signed note
describing how he bilked clients for years by forging bank
statements and other documents.
Wasendorf was indicted earlier this month for submitting
false financial reports to regulators since at least 2010. The
Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Wasendorf and his firm
for misappropriating more than $200 million of client money.
"When we look at a piece of paper this company produces,
what is to tell us it is accurate, as opposed to a byproduct of
the fraud?" Fishman said. "The worst thing the trustee could do
is make a distribution to someone who is not entitled to it."
The trustee is still preparing his motion to get court
approval to distribute some of the money, Fishman said.
HARD TIMES FOR CUSTOMERS
But as delays drag on, Peregrine's former customers are
suffering. Several have already gone out of business.
Two commodity trading advisers, Bouchard Capital and Cervino
Capital Management, have closed their doors.
Michael "Mack" Frankfurter, Cervino's former managing
director, said he is working now as a consultant. "I feel
really, really bad for our clients," he said, adding that about
a third of Cervino's book was impacted by Peregrine's troubles.
West Palm Beach, Florida-based Aboco Futures, with customer
accounts ranging from $500 to more than $1 million, has stopped
operating. "I have farmers that are not trading, and are not
hedging," said Aboco's managing member, Mark Sackoor. "We need
some kind of resolution."
And Fort Collins, Colorado-based coin dealer David Emslie
says Peregrine's shut-down left him with no way to hedge against
swings in the gold market. "I don't really expect to see much of
anything back," Emslie said.
Koutoulas, the leader of the clients' coalition, says
trustee Bodenstein ought to release about $100 million, or 25
percent of the funds Peregrine said it had before its collapse.
"That would not only be a reasonable amount, it would also
be incredibly helpful," he said. "It lets (customers) at least
open a new account or pay the bills."
Internal communications show that the commodity traders'
coalition is preparing its own motion to expedite the payout
process. But whether and when the motion will be filed with the
court remains unclear.
At least one high-ranking coalition member has called for an
immediate filing, but others promote holding off and ratcheting
up the pressure for Bodenstein to present his own plan, the
documents show.
A lawyer for the coalition declined to comment on Tuesday.
Trustee lawyer Fishman said Bodenstein is "rowing as hard as
(he) can" to move the process along. Complaining "isn't going to
make us row any faster," he said, adding that "We are going to
have a motion filed as soon as we are able."
PEREGRINE VS. MF GLOBAL
Koutoulas argues that if the trustee in fallen broker MF
Global's liquidation in New York was able to return
customer funds within hours or days -- albeit by employing
dozens of lawyers to work around the clock -- then Bodenstein
should be able to do the same in Peregrine.
Fishman said MF Global was completely different because
there was no clear long-running fraud.
While regulators are still looking to patch an estimated
$1.6 billion shortfall in customer money at MF Global, the
company's books and records are seen as more trustworthy.
James Giddens, the trustee in MF Global's liquidation,
within hours of his appointment won approval to make initial
transfers of customer accounts to other brokers. Within two
weeks, Giddens had made a motion to return to customers 60
percent of the value of their accounts.
In Peregrine, Bodenstein must work closely with the CFTC to
vet proposals before they are presented to the court, Fishman
said. But that doesn't mean the regulator is calling the shots,
he said.
"They don't make the trustee's decisions about what to do
and what not to do," Fishman said, but added that "it is always
in our best interest to get them on board with anything we do."