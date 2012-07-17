CFTC's Gensler acknowledges failure in Peregrine's oversight

* Gensler: Regulatory system failed on PFGBest oversight
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. futures regulator
acknowledged on Tuesday that the regulatory system "failed" the
customers of Peregrine Financial Group, which collapsed last
week as its founder admitted he had committed a $100 million
fraud that spanned two decades.
In testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee,
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler will
outline his agency's plans to contain the fallout from the
Peregrine case, which has shaken investor confidence in the
futures markets.
He also provided a few new details into the CFTC's
investigation into whether banks tried to rig the Libor
benchmark international lending rate.
Gensler said the agency launched its investigation in April
2008 "after media reports raised questions about the integrity
of the index" and said the CFTC will continue to use its
enforcement powers following its settlement with Barclays Plc
last month.
The stunning downfall of Peregrine Financial Group, or
PFGBest, and its founder Russell Wasendorf Sr is another blow to
the futures industry after regulators estimated that roughly
$200 million in customer money might be missing.
It comes just months after MF Global Holdings Ltd's
bankruptcy, which left customers with a $1.6 billion
shortfall and which is still being investigated.
Both scandals have raised questions about the strength of
federal commodities regulations designed to segregate and
protect customer funds.
Wasendorf was arrested on Friday and charged with lying to
government regulators. The CFTC charged him with
misappropriating customer money in a civil case and his firm
also filed for bankruptcy.
"Although we do not know the full facts of what happened in
this matter, the system failed to protect the customers of
Peregrine," Gensler said in prepared testimony. "Just like the
local police cannot prevent all bank robberies, however, market
regulators cannot prevent all financial fraud.
"Nevertheless, we all must do better."
The National Futures Association, a self-regulatory group
for the futures industry, was the front-line regulator for
Peregrine Financial Group.
It eventually uncovered the fraud after it sought to confirm
PFGBest's bank balance electronically. Prior to that, the NFA
had conducted such checks through the mail. Wasendorf used a
post office box to intercept the bank confirmation requests and
forge the documents to conceal the missing customer money,
according to the FBI's complaint.
Gensler said on Tuesday that the NFA had just completed an
audit of the brokerage in May 2011 and was in the process of
conducting another one over the past few weeks when the fraud
was uncovered.
He also acknowledged that Peregrine's auditor, a tiny firm
that operates out of a suburban Chicago home, had reviewed and
certified PFGBest's financial statements for the year ending
Dec. 31, 2011.
On the same day as Wasendorf's arrest, the CFTC moved to
approve new customer protection rules requested by the NFA.
One such rule, named for MF Global's former CEO Jon Corzine,
would require top executives at futures brokers to sign off on
major withdrawals from customer accounts.
But Gensler said on Tuesday that more steps need to be
taken.
"I believe it is critical that we bring the regulators' view
of customer accounts into the 21st century," he said. "We must
give the SROs (self-regulatory organizations) and the CFTC
direct electronic access to the FCM's (futures commission
merchants) bank and custodial accounts for customer funds,
without asking the FCM's permission."
He also noted that letters confirming bank balances "must
come directly to regulators from banks and custodians."
Gensler also hopes to incorporate the new NFA regulations
approved last week into the commission's own rules as well so it
can "directly enforce" the reforms.
Moreover, he called for giving customers more transparency
into their holdings, as well as greater oversight for how SROs
such as the NFA conduct examinations.
He added that he has asked for a public roundtable to
discuss what other customer protections are needed.
"The recent events at Peregrine highlight the necessity of
looking at the decades-old system of SROs as first-line
regulators and the commission's role in overseeing SROs," he
said.
LIBOR FIXES
Gensler also pledged that the CFTC "will continue vigorously
to use our enforcement and regulatory authorities" to ensure
that benchmark rates such as Libor are free of manipulation.
More than a dozen banks are eventually expected to be drawn
into the Libor scandal, which is being investigated by
authorities in North America, Europe and Japan.
Gensler did not indicate when the CFTC might bring other
cases, but he said it will work with other regulators to try to
improve the Libor benchmark.