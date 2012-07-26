UPDATE 1-US futures industry head seeks study of insurance fund

* FIA mulls study of SIPC-like fund for futures customer
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, July 26 The chairman of a futures
industry trade group said on Thursday that serious consideration
should be given to the creation of an insurance fund to protect
futures customers, after two major scandals shook confidence in
the market.
Michael Dawley, chairman of the Futures Industry Association
and a Goldman Sachs managing director, said an
organization like the Institute for Financial Markets should
evaluate the viability of such a fund.
"It makes sense to study it," said Dawley, speaking at an
emergency meeting of a Commodity Futures Trading Commission
advisory group. "I am confident that this industry will direct
all of its passion and pride towards a solution that will be
meaningful and hopefully enhance and bring back client
confidence," he said.
IFM is a non-profit affiliate of the FIA, which provides
data and training on financial issues.
The interest from the FIA gives momentum to a push to create
a futures insurance fund similar to the Securities Investor
Protection Corp, which guarantees securities investments up to
$500,000 in the event a brokerage firm collapses.
Recent calls for such a fund started after MF Global
filed for bankruptcy in late October, leaving
investigators searching for an estimated $1.6 billion in missing
customer funds.
Earlier this month, Peregrine Financial Group, an Iowa-based
brokerage, collapsed after regulators discovered that the firm
may have misused roughly $200 million of customer money.
After the failure of Peregrine, the CFTC called for an
emergency meeting of its Technology Advisory Committee to
explore technological fixes to protect customer funds.
"The actions taken by the two firms are a complete and total
betrayal of the public trust," said Scott O'Malia, a CFTC
commissioner and chairman of the advisory committee. "An
immediate and comprehensive overhaul of customer protection
safeguards is required."
The idea of an insurance fund has gained loud support from
Bart Chilton, a Democratic CFTC commissioner.
"It just seems unfair to me that banking customers are
protected, securities customers are protected, and futures
customers aren't," he said on Thursday. Chilton wrote a letter
to lawmakers urging the creation of such a fund earlier this
week.
A SIPC-like fund for futures customers has its challenges,
according to industry experts.
Some, including CME President Terrence Duffy, have said the
fund would need to be so big to appeal to futures traders that
it might be too expensive to be beneficial.
Dawley, while supportive of exploring the idea of a fund,
pointed to the disadvantages of providing insurance for bad
actors.
"We have to be careful so that we are not lowering the bar
and providing coverage for organizations that are not up to
snuff knowing that they have this backstop," he said.
The panel also discussed technology-based protections that
have been floated by industry groups and regulators, with broad
consensus for electronic reporting by banks to regulators.
Gary Barnett, director of the CFTC's swap dealer division,
reiterated the agency's goal of giving itself and self
regulatory organizations like CME "24/7 direct, read-only
access" to the bank accounts of futures brokers, without their
permission.
Chris Hehmeyer, chairman of the board of the National
Futures Association, Peregrine's first-line regulator, said his
agency was hoping to establish a "big system" that allows the
regulator to compare daily segregated fund reports from the
futures brokers with online reports from banks.
He said the NFA would likely move forward on some of its
proposals at its August board meeting.
Panelists voiced concerns about the electronic model, such
as challenges of verifying certain types of customer accounts.
But most agreed that the industry should move quickly toward
implementing safeguards where possible.
"It doesn't have to be a big hairy monster all at once,"
said Hehmeyer.