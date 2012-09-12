UPDATE 3-Peregrine Financial CEO Wasendorf to plead guilty to fraud

* Wasendorf was arrested in July, firm is in bankruptcy
* Wasendorf's lawyer asks judge to release him to pastor
* Receiver expects to continue meeting with Wasendorf
By Ryan Schlader
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept 11 Peregrine Financial
chief executive Russell Wasendorf Sr., accused of stealing more
than $200 million from his futures brokerage's customers and
lying to regulators to cover his tracks, has agreed to plead
guilty to mail fraud, making false statements to regulators and
embezzling customer funds, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Wasendorf, 64, could be sentenced to up to 50 years in
prison, according to a plea agreement made public at a hearing
in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He appeared at the hearing in an orange
jumpsuit, his wrists and legs shackled.
Magistrate Judge Jon Scoles said he would rule on the plea
agreement at a later time.
Wasendorf's public defender, Jane Kelly, asked that he be
released from jail to the care of a pastor in his hometown of
Marion, Iowa.
Kelly said Wasendorf had cooperated with law enforcement and
with the court-appointed receiver, whose job is to locate
Wasendorf's assets and sell them to raise money for bilked
customers and creditors.
"He did have an option; he could have remained silent,"
Kelly said. Scoles said he would probably rule on her request by
the end of the week.
CONFESSION
Wasendorf attempted suicide on July 9 near the headquarters
of his Cedar Falls, Iowa, firm and left a signed confession of a
20-year-long fraud.
The search continues for the money he stole with former
clients still unable to access funds frozen since the firm's
bankruptcy on July 10.
Wasendorf was arrested on July 13 and indicted a month later
on 31 counts of lying to regulators. He initially entered a not
guilty plea and has been held at Linn County Jail in Iowa under
suicide watch and in isolation since his arrest.
Linda Livingston, a pastor at Ascension Lutheran Church who
knew Wasendorf in high school, told the judge that Wasendorf
could move in with her and her husband if Wasendorf was allowed
to leave jail.
Nancy Paladino, who had married Wasendorf two weeks before
the Peregrine CEO attempted suicide, has offered to live in the
house as well if the judge requires Wasendorf, seen as a
potential suicide risk, to have constant company, Livingston
said.
Paladino filed to annul the marriage in August.
Responding through his lawyer, Wasendorf's son, Russell
Wasendorf Jr., said: "My father will now rightfully have to
endure the consequences of his actions which caused so much
turmoil to PFG's customers and the tremendous pain that he
inflicted on so many loyal PFG employees.
"My priority is to assist the trustee and receiver in
assisting PFG's customers to recover as much of their funds as
quickly as possible," Wasendorf Jr. said in an email to Reuters
sent by his attorney, Nicholas Iavarone.
COOPERATION
Wasendorf Sr. met with the receiver and representatives from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Department of Justice
and the FBI in two in-person interviews in July and August for
six hours each, prosecutors said at the hearing.
The CFTC has filed a lawsuit against Wasendorf and his firm,
saying the CEO misappropriated more than $200 million in
customer funds over several years. Wasendorf, in his confession,
said he spent most of the stolen money to build a new
headquarters for his company and keep his business afloat.
Peregrine's 24,000 customers have had no access to their
funds since Wasendorf was found, on July 9, incoherent but
conscious in his car outside the firm's headquarters, a hose
hooked to the exhaust pipe and snaked through the window. FBI
agent William Langdon said Tuesday Wasendorf had taken sleeping
pills and had a bottle of vodka in the car.
Last week, Peregrine's bankruptcy trustee made public his
plans to return $123 million to former customers of the futures
brokerage, amounting to 30 percent to 40 percent of their funds.
The CFTC over the weekend asked the court to delay that payout
pending further examination of the company's records, many of
which the regulator says have been falsified.
Wasendorf himself told FBI agents that he had forged bank
statements for years to fool regulators into thinking he was
properly safeguarding customer funds, when all the while he was
using them for his own purposes, according to the complaint in
the criminal case.
MOVING THE NEEDLE
Receiver Michael Eidelman said in an interview on Tuesday
that he expects to continue meeting with Wasendorf in order to
track down more assets, regardless of any plea agreement.
Eidelman has also hired a private investigator help him and
is considering suing entities for the return of money or gifts
that may have been bought with stolen money, he said.
Still, Eidelman does not believe he'll ever find nearly
enough of the spent money to plug the shortfall in customer
funds.
"Despite all the work that we have done so far, we haven't
found the big-ticket things that once we could sell them we
could say, 'Oh, this is great, this is really going to move the
needle on what customers will get'," he said.
The National Futures Association on Tuesday turned over to
Peregrine Financial's bankruptcy trustee a $700,000 fine it had
levied against Peregrine in February. The fine was part of a
settlement for Peregrine's role in a Ponzi scheme masterminded
by one of the firm's clients.
Wasendorf said he used some of the customer money he stole
to pay for regulatory fines.
An NFA spokesman said the money will be distributed to
Peregrine Financial customers "affected by the shortfall in
funds that should have been segregated for their benefit."