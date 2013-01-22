UPDATE 2-Peregrine Financial fraud loss tops $215 mln, U.S. says

* US seeks maximum sentence of 50 years for Wasendorf
* He sought to appear rich to avoid discovery of fraud -U.S.
* Peregrine was never actually profitable -prosecutors
* Wasendorf sentencing scheduled for Jan. 31 in Iowa
By Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek
SAN FRANCISCO/CHICAGO Jan 22 Peregrine Financial
Group's former chief executive stole more than $215 million from
customers of his now-defunct futures brokerage and should be
sentenced to the maximum 50 years in jail, U.S. prosecutors said
on Tuesday.
Russell Wasendorf Sr., 64, who founded the firm, has pleaded
guilty to embezzlement but wants a lighter sentence, saying the
loss was less than $200 million and that he used "very basic,
simple means" to carry out his fraud, according to documents
filed by U.S. prosecutors.
Wasendorf, whose attempted suicide sent his firm into
bankruptcy last July, is in jail in Iowa and will be sentenced
on Jan. 31.
U.S. prosecutors say the large loss, the sophisticated
nature of the crime, and the sheer number of victims - more than
10,000 - justify his spending the rest of his life behind bars.
"While some of defendant's individual acts might be
characterized as simple in isolation, they were part of an
exceedingly complex scheme whereby defendant's entire business
was used as a mechanism to gather and purloin investor funds,"
prosecutors said in their sentencing memorandum, promising to
fight any attempt by Wasendorf to receive a sentence of less
than 50 years.
Prosecutors put the exact loss at $215,530,547, based on
Peregrine's bank records, and will call Brenda Cuypers, the
firm's chief financial officer, as a witness at the sentencing
hearing next week.
They had previously pegged the embezzlement only at "more
than $100 million," to which Wasendorf pleaded guilty.
Wasendorf's public defender has a policy of declining to
comment on cases, and did not reply to an email from Reuters
seeking comment.
The collapse last July of Peregrine Financial, known as
PFGBest, dealt a blow to confidence in the U.S futures industry,
already reeling from $1.6 billion hole in customer pockets left
when giant brokerage MF Global failed nine months earlier.
Futures traders had never before suffered such large losses
as a result of a brokerage failure.
"To see (Wasendorf) go to jail could give some people some
hope," said James Koutoulas, co-head of the Commodity Customer
Coalition, which fought to get customer money back in both
bankruptcies. "In MF Global, justice hasn't been done."
No one has been charged with wrongdoing in MF Global's
collapse.
Regulators have scrambled to patch perceived gaps in
customer protections at brokerages and exchanges that handle
contracts valued at some $2.5 trillion a day.
Tat figure is set to rise as new rules push over-the-counter
swaps onto regulated trading venues.
STRIVING TO APPEAR RICH
The sentencing memorandum offers new details in the
government's account of the fraud, which Wasendorf said in a
July confession began in the early 1990s after he was hounded by
an overzealous regulator.
The fraud began even earlier, prosecutors said in Tuesday's
filing, when he stole at least $250,000 from customers' accounts
to pay back the original financier of his brokerage, a person
referred to in the document only by the initials "J.C."
"Using a copy machine, defendant fabricated a bank statement
to conceal the theft of funds," the document said. For the next
nearly 20 years, prosecutors said, he faked bank balances,
fabricated deposits, and used a rented post office box in Cedar
Falls, Iowa, to intercept letters from his auditors meant to
check up on his balances at U.S. Bank.
He even went so far as to fly from Chicago, where his firm
did most of its business, to Iowa to prevent the near-discovery
of his fraud, ultimately convincing Peregrine and U.S. Bank
employees that nothing was wrong, the document said.
All the while he worked to make Peregrine Financial seem
much bigger and more successful than it was, they said.
Wasendorf believed that "if he could make himself appear
rich, the auditors and regulators wouldn't be concerned with the
state of his personal finances and not discover it was all a
fraud," prosecutors quoted Wasendorf as saying in a sealed
presentencing report.
But Peregrine was never actually profitable, even though by
its demise investors had entrusted more than $376 million to him
and his firm, they said.