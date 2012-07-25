CORRECTED-Gensler-Peregrine's auditors should have confirmed bank balances

(Corrects to reflect that Gensler did not specifically call PwC
an outside auditor)
WASHINGTON, July 25 U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told lawmakers on
Wednesday that Peregrine Financial Group's outside auditors
should have confirmed the now failed brokerage's bank balances.
Peregrine's founder Russell Wasendorf Sr., who was arrested
earlier this month, has admitted to forging bank statements and
fooling regulators for nearly two decades.
PricewaterhouseCoopers was previously retained to review
certain Peregrine financial accounts more than a decade ago as a
condition of a settlement Peregrine struck with the CFTC. The
CFTC fined the brokerage and ordered it to get a second
independent opinion of its books.
It is not clear if PwC was technically an outside auditor
for Peregrine, but Gensler spoke about the obligations of
outside auditors when asked about PwC.
"The yearly certified public accountant has to use generally
accepted auditing standards, and as I understand it, those
auditing standards do require ... the confirmation of assets,"
Gensler told lawmakers at a House Agriculture Committee hearing.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Tim Dobbyn)