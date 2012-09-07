版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 8日 星期六 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma surges after non-small cell lung cancer trial results

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma surges 56.4 percent to $4.80 after non-small cell lung cancer trial results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐