BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma drops in premarket after discrepancies discovered in bavituximab trial data

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma drops 71.2 percent to $1.55 in premarket after discrepancies discovered in bavituximab trial data

