版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma up in premarket after announcing progress in advancing Cotara program

NEW YORK Dec 5 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Peregrine Pharma up 20.2 percent to $1.55 in premarket after company announces progress in advancing its Cotara program into a phase III trial

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐