BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma up in premarket after internal review of phase II lung cancer trial

BRIEF-Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
NEW YORK Jan 7 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Peregrine Pharma up 31.1 percent to $1.77 in premarket after an update of its internal review of the phase II second-line non-small call lung cancer trial
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: