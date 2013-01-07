版本:
BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma up in premarket after internal review of phase II lung cancer trial

NEW YORK Jan 7 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Peregrine Pharma up 31.1 percent to $1.77 in premarket after an update of its internal review of the phase II second-line non-small call lung cancer trial
