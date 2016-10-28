MOVES-Perella Weinberg hires banker in Los Angeles-sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 Boutique investment bank
Perella Weinberg Partners has hired an investment banker from
Bank of America Corp focused on the industrials sector,
Christopher Mead, based in Los Angeles, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Mead will help open an office for Perella Weinberg in Los
Angeles, the people said, asking not to be named because the
matter is private.
Los Angeles would be a new market for New York-based Perella
Weinberg, which also has offices London, Denver, Dubai, Abu
Dhabi and San Francisco, according to its website.
Representatives for Bank of America and Perella Weinberg
declined to comment.
Perella most recently advised AT&T on its $85.4
billion announced acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the
largest announced deal this year.
Boutique banks have been increasingly luring bankers away
from big banks and taking a bigger share of investment banking
fees on megadeals. Companies often value their independent
advice and niche expertise.
Perella has been in hiring mode this year. Woody Young, the
veteran telecom banker who was instrumental in bringing in
AT&T's business, joined the firm in January. It also bulked up
its financial institutions group by hiring investment bankers
Mauro Rossi from Morgan Stanley and Joseph Lovell from
Wells Fargo & CO earlier this year.
Perella gained another Bank of America banker earlier this
year when David Azema, former chairman of global infrastructure
at Bank of America, joined to oversee its business in France.
It also added three new managing directors to its
restructuring group.
Buoyed by the AT&T-Time Warner deal, Perella climbed to 16th
in the global mergers and acquisitions league tables, up from
37th a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was 15th
in the United States, up from 34th a year ago.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)