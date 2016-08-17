MOVES-Perella Weinberg Partners names Mauro Rossi managing director

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Financial services provider Perella Weinberg Partners LP named Mauro Rossi as a managing director in its advisory business.
Rossi, based in New York, will be a member of the firm's financial institutions group, advising clients in the insurance sector.
He joins from Morgan Stanley where he was an executive director focused on mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, corporate restructuring and capital raising transactions. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.