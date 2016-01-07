版本:
2016年 1月 8日

MOVES-Bruce Mendelsohn joins Perella Weinberg as partner

Jan 7 Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent financial services firm, hired Bruce Mendelsohn as a partner in its advisory business.

Mendelsohn, who will be based in New York, was most recently head of the Americas restructuring group at Goldman Sachs , Perella Weinberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

