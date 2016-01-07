MOVES-Bruce Mendelsohn joins Perella Weinberg as partner

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent financial services firm, hired Bruce Mendelsohn as a partner in its advisory business.
Mendelsohn, who will be based in New York, was most recently head of the Americas restructuring group at Goldman Sachs , Perella Weinberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: