MOVES-Perella hires restructuring banker from Miller Buckfire -sources

| April 11
April 11 Perella Weinberg Partners LP has hired
Alexander Tracy, a managing director at Miller Buckfire & Co, as
a senior member of its financial restructuring advisory team,
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Tracy is one of the first senior hires at Perella Weinberg's
restructuring practice after the global advisory and asset
management firm earlier this year brought on Bruce Mendelsohn,
former head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Americas
restructuring group, to lead the practice.
The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has
not been made public. A spokeswoman for Perella Weinberg
declined to comment. Requests for comment from Miller Buckfire
were not immediately returned.
Tracy worked on the bankruptcy of Molycorp Inc, a producer
of rare earth materials, according to court filings and press
releases. Before joining Miller Buckfire in 2006, he was a vice
president at Chanin Capital Partners.
Perella Weinberg has been rebuilding its restructuring
practice after its former leader, Michael Kramer, left with
several colleagues and began Ducera Partners LLC, another
restructuring shop.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)