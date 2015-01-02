版本:
Chinese game maker Perfect World gets go-private bid from founder

Jan 2 Chinese online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd said it had received a proposal from founder and Chairman Michael Yufeng Chi to take the company private for $20 per ADS or $4 per ordinary share, valuing the company at nearly $1 billion.

The company said it had formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
