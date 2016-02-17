China's Perfect World to fund Universal movies in $250 million deal

SHANGHAI Feb 17 Chinese film company Perfect
World Pictures Co Ltd will invest $250 million into
a slate of Universal Pictures movies, extending the tie-ups
between China and Hollywood, as the world's second largest
economy sees its box office soar.
The Chinese firm will help fund at least 50 Universal
Pictures films over a five-year period through its Perfect
Universe Investment Inc investment unit, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Universal Pictures, owned by Comcast Corp, is the
studio behind blockbusters such as "Jurassic World" and "Fast
and Furious", the latest instalment which is one of China's
biggest-ever grossing films.
Perfect World said the investment gives them a "direct link"
into one of the biggest Hollywood studios, and would help them
expand.
The Chinese firm added it would receive a proportion of
global ticket sales, television and merchandising revenues for
the films it funded.
China's box office takings are catching up fast with the
United States; ticket sales are set to touch $8.9 billion in
2019 from about $5 billion last year, according to PwC.
However, global studios often have a tough time navigating
censors and getting around a strict quota system for imported
films.
Hollywood has been pushing hard in China: Warner Brothers
announced a joint venture with China Media Capital in September,
while Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc,
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp and Walt Disney Co
have all joined with local partners.
In November, Chinese film distributor Bona Film Group Ltd
said it would invest $235 million into a slate of
Twentieth Century Fox movies and help bring Hollywood
productions to the Chinese market.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)