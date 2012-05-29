版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三 06:26 BJT

UPDATE 1-Perfect World reports lower qtrly results, shares fall

May 29 Chinese online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd reported lower quarterly results, as fewer new launches hurt licensing revenue, sending its shares sliding 11 percent in after-market trade.

Net income attributable to Perfect World shareholders was 209.8 million yuan ($33 million) or 4.38 yuan (69 cents) per American Depository Share (ADS), compared with 263.7 million yuan or 4.99 yuan per ADS, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, known for its popular role-playing game "Legend of Martial Arts," earned 4.83 yuan (77 cents) per ADS.

Revenue was flat at 718.5 million yuan ($114.1 million).

Analysts were expecting revenue of 735.9 million yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, Perfect World expects revenue of 647 million yuan to 683 million yuan.

Shares of the company were down 11 percent at $10.25 on Tuesday. They closed at $11.50 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐