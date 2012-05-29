UPDATE 1-Perfect World reports lower qtrly results, shares fall

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
May 29 Chinese online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd reported lower quarterly results, as fewer new launches hurt licensing revenue, sending its shares sliding 11 percent in after-market trade.
Net income attributable to Perfect World shareholders was 209.8 million yuan ($33 million) or 4.38 yuan (69 cents) per American Depository Share (ADS), compared with 263.7 million yuan or 4.99 yuan per ADS, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, known for its popular role-playing game "Legend of Martial Arts," earned 4.83 yuan (77 cents) per ADS.
Revenue was flat at 718.5 million yuan ($114.1 million).
Analysts were expecting revenue of 735.9 million yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Perfect World expects revenue of 647 million yuan to 683 million yuan.
Shares of the company were down 11 percent at $10.25 on Tuesday. They closed at $11.50 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: