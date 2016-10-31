Ex-Performance Sports chairman in talks to line up bid for firm

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TORONTO Oct 31 The former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd, which has filed for bankruptcy, said in an interview that he is talking with U.S. and Canadian private equity firms about submitting a bid for the company.
Ex-Chairman Graeme Roustan said that he planned to oppose its biggest shareholder Sagard's deal with Performance Sports and intended to ask the U.S. Department of Justice and Canadian competition authorities to investigate. (Reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.