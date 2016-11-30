Performance Sports gets court nod for stalking horse bid

Nov 30 Performance Sports Group Ltd
said bankruptcy courts in the United States and Canada have
approved the stalking horse bid for the company, made by Sagard
Capital Partners LP and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sagard and Fairfax intend to buy most of the Bauer ice
hockey gear maker's assets and its North American units for $575
million.
A "stalking horse" bid is an opening offer that other
interested bidders must surpass if they want to buy the company.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and
the Ontario Superior Court of Justice also approved an auction
for Jan. 30, 2017, where other interested parties can bid for
the company's assets.
Under the bidding procedures, interested parties must submit
bids, to buy substantially all of the company's assets, on or
before Jan. 25, 2017.
Several bidders have already emerged.
Coliseum Capital on Tuesday said it was in talks with a
third party related to a potential deal involving the company.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)