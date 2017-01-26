With no new bids, Performance Sports to sell assets to Sagard, Fairfax

Jan 26 Performance Sports Group Ltd said on
Thursday it would seek approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court for
the sale of its assets to Sagard Capital Partners LP and Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd, after it failed to attract
other bids.
Sagard, Performance's biggest shareholder, and Fairfax had
agreed in October to act as "stalking horse" bidders to buy most
of the Bauer ice hockey gear maker's assets and its North
American units for $575 million.
A "stalking horse" bid is an opening offer that other
interested bidders must surpass if they want to buy the company.
The auction scheduled for Jan. 30 will not be held as no
qualified bids were submitted by the deadline of Jan. 25, said
Performance, which owns Mission Roller Hockey and Maverik
Lacrosse brands.
The former chairman of Performance, which has filed for
bankruptcy protection in October, was in talks with U.S. and
Canadian private equity firms about submitting a bid for the
company, Reuters had reported then.
Performance, which also makes baseball bats and other sports
equipment, said it would seek the approval of the courts for the
sale at the final sale hearing, scheduled for Feb. 6.
The closing is expected to occur on or about Feb. 23 and no
later than Feb. 27, the company said.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)