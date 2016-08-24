版本:
2016年 8月 24日

Ex-Performance Sports chairman says may bid for hockey gear maker

TORONTO Aug 24 The former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd, Graeme Roustan, told Reuters he has hired investment banks Jefferies Group LLC and Canaccord Genuity to explore a possible bid for the troubled maker of Bauer hockey gear.

He disclosed his plans on Wednesday, a day after Reuters reported that the sporting equipment maker has hired investment bank Centerview Partners Holdings LLC to help it negotiate with lenders to avoid defaulting on its loans. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

