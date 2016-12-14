Private equity firms eye bankrupt Performance Sports -sources

| TORONTO/NEW YORK
TORONTO/NEW YORK Dec 14 Multiple suitors are
weighing bids to challenge the $575 million offer for
Performance Sports Group Ltd made by a financial consortium in
the bankruptcy court auction of the Bauer hockey gear maker,
according to two people familiar with the matter.
Private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, Bain Capital
LP, KKR & Co LP, KPS Capital Partners LP, and Sycamore
Partners have indicated their interest in the sporting goods
company, the people said. The sources could not be named because
the talks are private. The auction is scheduled for Jan. 30.
British retailer Sports Direct International plc and
Canadian pension fund Caisse De Depot et placement du Quebec
have also submitted letters of interest, the people said.
Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports, which makes
Wilson sporting equipment, is interested in acquiring
Performance Sports' baseball business, the people said.
Performance Sports filed for bankruptcy in the United States
and Canada in October with a plan to sell itself.
The company's troubles highlight the challenges North
American sporting goods manufacturers face in the highly
competitive market. U.S. retailers Sports Authority and
Golfsmith filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
Performance Sports, Sycamore, Bain, Amer Sports,
Caisse, Thomas H. Lee, KPS and KKR declined to comment. Sports
Direct did not respond to a request for comment.
A consortium led by investment firm Sagard Capital Partners
LP and investment manager Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
made the initial so-called "stalking horse" offer of
$575 million for Performance Sports, the proposal the other
buyers must top to win the auction.
Bidding for Performance Sports will start at about $601
million, clearing the initial proposal from Sagard and Fairfax
plus other fees, according to bankruptcy court papers.
In October, Graeme Roustan, the former chairman of
Performance Sports, told Reuters that he was talking with U.S.
and Canadian private equity firms about submitting a bid for the
company.
Roustan has challenged the Sagard deal, asking Canadian
competition authorities to investigate it claiming there is a
conflict of interest as Sagard's owner, Canada's wealthy
Desmarais family, is an investor in rival Adidas AG
through its Power Corp of Canada vehicle.
Some private equity firms looking for operating expertise
want to have Roustan on board, one of the sources said.
Additional buyers may emerge before the Jan. 25 due date for
bids, while others may join forces and combine their bids, the
people said.
(Reporting by John Tilak and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan
Crosby)