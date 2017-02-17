Retailer Perfumania explores strategic alternatives -sources

Feb 17 Perfumania Holdings Inc, a U.S.
retailer with exclusive distribution rights to several
Trump-branded colognes, has hired advisers to explore strategic
alternatives, including a debt restructuring, people familiar
with the matter said.
The move comes as Perfumania, a major U.S. fragrance
retailer, looks to address its debt pile amid declining traffic
at malls.
The Bellport, New York-based company is working with legal
and financial advisers to explore options, including addressing
its capital structure, according to the sources.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Perfumania did not respond to a
request for comment.
Perfumania recorded debt of approximately $164 million at
Oct. 29 and $2.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The company also plans to negotiate with landlords to exit
some of its 313 standalone Perfumania shops in the United
States, the sources said.
Perfumania's wholesale businesses, Parlux, holds the
exclusive distribution rights to U.S. President Donald Trump's
fragrances Empire and Success, as well as daughter Ivanka
Trump's fragrance. The company's portfolio also includes
fragrances from celebrities such as Rihanna, Jessica Simpson and
Jay Z.
The Parlux fragrances are sold through regional and national
department store chains, including Belk, Bon-Ton and
Macy's. Other Perfumania fragrances are sold at offprice
retailers including Kmart, Burlington Coat Factory and
Wal-Mart.
Perfumania's financial struggles reflect the woes facing the
rest of the retail industry. This month, Eastern Outfitters LLC,
the holding company for sporting goods chain Eastern Mountain
Sports and Bob's Stores filed for bankruptcy, as did teen
retailer Wet Seal. Healthier retailers such as Macy's have
announced plans to close hundreds of stores.
Perfumania traced its declining sales to heavy discounting
by retailers and falling traffic at its retail locations in
lower-quality malls and tourist-dependent areas such as Puerto
Rico and Florida.
Perfumania's sales shrunk by nearly 12 percent to $125
million in the quarter ended Oct. 29, driven by declines in its
retail shop division.
The company has been trying to turn around its business by
promoting e-commerce sales and boosting its technology.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)