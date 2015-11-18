版本:
Montage Technology raises offer for Pericom to about $442 mln

Nov 18 Privately held chipmaker Montage Technology Group Ltd raised its offer for Pericom Semiconductor Corp to about $442 million, trumping Diodes Inc's $413 million offer.

The offer comes a week after Pericom asked shareholders to vote for a merger with Diodes, saying Montage deal lacked committed financing and could face significant regulatory scrutiny. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

