Perion eyes $1 bln in revenue, more acquisitions in next 5 years

| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Jan 2 Perion Network Ltd
said it was targeting annual revenue of $1 billion in
the next five years following the acquisition of Conduit Ltd's
ClientConnect business.
Israel-based Perion on Thursday completed the purchase in an
all-stock deal worth $660 million, giving the company a platform
designed to give mobile application (app) publishers and
developers a way of improving their distribution and
money-making capabilities.
Josef Mandelbaum, Perion's chief executive, said about a
quarter of mobile apps never get downloaded - except perhaps by
the developer's friends and family - while 98 percent of apps
earn less than $5,000 a year.
Citing studies, Perion also said 76 percent of consumers
find free versions of apps sufficient.
"The toughest thing is getting traffic and making money,"
Mandelbaum said in an interview with Reuters.
Perion shares, which rose 35 percent in 2013 on top of a 126
percent advance in 2012, were up 3 percent by 1520 GMT on
Nasdaq.
Mandelbaum said the acquisition of the much larger
ClientConnect would allow Perion to help more mobile apps find
paying customers. Perion, he noted, was able to make money from
its main products - IncrediMail and Smilebox - through search
partnerships with Yahoo! Inc, Google Inc and
Microsoft Corp's Bing.
"My plan three years ago was to build a billion dollar
company in Israel," said Mandelbaum. "My internal goal is it
will take three to five years to get there."
On its own, Perion - founded in 2000 and whose key
shareholders include Benchmark Capital and JP Morgan Chase
- is expected to post 2013 revenue of between $102 and
$104 million, up from $61 million in 2012. Including
ClientConnect, 2013 revenue would be about $400 million.
Mandelbaum declined to give an outlook for 2014 but said the
company expects to grow sales and profit, especially as the
ClientConnect deal is immediately positive for earnings.
"This deal is a great stepping stone," Mandelbaum said. "We
are not where we want to be yet. We have to do more investments
and acquisitions to fill in the gaps."
He said Perion aims to improve its presence in the mobile
sector, a tougher area for advertising than on desktop
computers, and in analytics.
"We haven't even scratched the surface," he added. "We have
terrabytes of data to help ourselves and publishers make more
money."