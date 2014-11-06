Perion Q3 profit gains, raises 2014 earnings estimate

BRIEF-U.S. Cellular sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $500 mln
JERUSALEM Nov 6 Perion Network reported higher quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings projections after layoffs and other cost-cutting steps.
Israel-based Perion, whose technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off them through advertising, said on Thursday it earned 38 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, compared with 11 cents a share a year earlier.
Revenue grew to $87.4 million from $81.6 million.
Perion cut about 100 jobs as part of a reorganisation that included a shift from monetisation through browser searches to non-search areas such as mobile.
It still expects revenue of $380-$400 million this year but raised its adjusted net income projection to $90-$95 million from $80-$90 million.
Earlier this year, Perion slashed its estimates after Google added extra steps for users to accept internet add-ons in its Chrome browser. This led to lower revenue and the need to seek out ways to make money outside of browser searches. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $4.9 billion the prior quarter as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.