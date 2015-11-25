UPDATE 1-Big brands don't mind live Periscope stumbles to reach millennials

(Adds details of BMW campaign)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Nov 25 When Benefit Cosmetics, a San
Francisco-based maker of skin care and makeup, used Twitter's
Periscope live-streaming video service to make a product
demonstration, a heckler became part of the live show, typing to
the presenter, "I can see down your top" even though there was
no wardrobe malfunction.
During BMW of North America's debut of its M2
coupe on Periscope last month, the sound dipped in and out as
the driver talked about how the car handled.
And one of Royal Caribbean International's first
video streams was disrupted by a viewer posting the alphabet one
letter at a time, in an attempt to clog the comment feed. Still,
the company was happy with the 30,000 viewers the campaign
attracted, said Kara Wallace, the cruise operator's vice
president, North American marketing.
While glitches like those would be unthinkable in a
produced, controlled advertising environment, big brands such as
Royal Caribbean, BMW and Benefit are going ahead with plans to
use live-streaming video to attract some of the most finicky
consumers, young millennials who ignore many traditional and
online ads.
"There is an authenticity to this kind of campaign," Wallace
said. "This is going to be the future of marketing."
Periscope, which Twitter Inc bought earlier this
year, allows anyone to live-stream an event through a mobile
phone, while viewers can participate by sending cartoon hearts
across the video feed and typing comments that scroll across the
screen for all to see. Some viewers love the chance to interact,
with results that can surprise the advertisers.
It is still early days for Periscope, which currently does
not charge advertisers, and had 10 million accounts as of
August, compared with more than 300 million at Twitter.
Some brands are not sure about using Periscope to market to
consumers. Snack and beverage company Mondelez International Inc
has experimented with it a bit, but has not decided if
it wants to make it a staple part of its marketing, said Cindy
Chen, global head of e-commerce.
"Periscope isn't really set up right now to accommodate
brands," said Dustin Callif, managing director, digital at Tool
North America, which produced the Royal Caribbean streams. "It's
an experiment which is fun for a brand, but it is also risky."
WORKING ON THE FLY
While brands are well-versed in handling outside comments
that come with all social media, live streaming video is extra
tricky as everything is real-time, executives said.
Even Twitter was caught off guard on a Periscope stream of
an earnings call when a watcher asked CEO Jack Dorsey if he was
single, sending a flood of cartoon hearts across the screen.
"The biggest sort of potential headache of Periscope is that
it is a live event and you can't script anything," said Pete
Harmata, digital innovations manager at BMW of North America.
"You have to adjust on the fly, which can be pretty strenuous."
BMW pulled a 24-hour teaser of its M2 coupe, showing just
the front of the car, after a few minutes, when impatient
viewers demanded to see the vehicle immediately.
Hours later, the automaker debuted the M2, streaming a test
drive while taking questions and comments from viewers. The
debut drew 5,000 viewers, a drop in the bucket compared with
television, but it was a lot cheaper, and it reached its biggest
fans, said Dan Kelleher, co-chief creative officer at
kirshenbaum bond senecal + partners, or kbs, which created the
campaign.
Benefit, owned by luxury-goods conglomerate LVMH,
has at least one person ready to block inappropriate comments
during each stream, said Claudia Allwood, director of U.S.
digital marketing. Benefit's Periscope streams have averaged
2,000 viewers per stream.
Similarly, thousands viewed Royal Caribbean's Periscope
streams, which showed scenes of everything from customers riding
a zip line on the island of St. Kitts to chefs preparing meals
on its ships. The Miami-based company streamed the clips live on
Periscope and ran them on 80 digital billboards across New York
City after a slight delay.
To prepare for any potential problems, Royal Caribbean had
ads ready to run on the billboards if the Periscope stream went
down or something unsavory happened.
While it did not need to run the replacement ads, some
issues arose. A video from a natural water slide in Puerto Rico
had so many viewers that after a few minutes commenting was shut
down, said John Kearse, creative director at Boston-based Mullen
Lowe Group, which worked on the campaign.
With the delay between the live stream and digital
billboards, the company had time to strip out the alphabet
comments that delayed its stream. They prepared for worse.
"We had to know what the F-bomb was in Russian," Kearse
said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by Anjali
Athavaley in New York and Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco.
Editing by Peter Henderson and John Pickering)