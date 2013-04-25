版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-PerkinElmer shares down 11.7 pct after the bell following results, outlook

NEW YORK, April 25 PerkinElmer Inc : * Shares were down 11.7 percent after the bell following results, outlook

