PerkinElmer 1st qtr profit edges past Street view

April 26 Scientific instruments maker
PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported slightly
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on double-digit
increases in sales from its human health division.
The company, which makes environmental safety monitoring and
medical testing equipment as well as laboratory instruments,
posted a net profit from continuing operations of $22.1 million,
or 19 cents per share, compared with a profit of $27.3 million,
or 24 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, such as acquisition-related charges, the
company earned 43 cents per share. Analysts on average expected
41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
PerkinElmer tweaked its full-year forecast range and now
expects to earn $2.00 to $2.05 per share excluding items. It had
previously forecast $1.98 to $2.04 per share. It still expects
revenue to rise in the mid-single digit range.