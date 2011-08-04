UPDATE 2-PerkinElmer 2nd quarter tops forecasts

* Q2 EPS $0.42 excluding items vs Street view $0.40

* Revenue up 14 percent to $479 million

* Sees adjusted 2011 EPS $1.64 to $1.68 (Adds analyst's comment, sales details)

NEW YORK, Aug 4 PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N) reported second-quarter profit and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations, helped by double digit sales growth in its Environmental and Human Health businesses.

The maker of scientific instruments, medical testing equipment and environmental safety monitoring products said on Thursday that its second-quarter earnings were 42 cents per share, excluding special items, compared with 33 cents a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected 40 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $27.9 million, or 25 cents per share, from $57.6 million, or 40 cents per share, a year ago, when the company had a large one-time acquisition-related gain of $26 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $479 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $477 million.

The company slightly raised its full year earnings forecast, excluding items, to $1.64 to $1.68 per share from its prior forecast of $1.62 to $1.67 per share.

It still sees organic revenue growth for the year in the mid-single digit range from 2010 levels.

Environmental Health sales rose 16 percent to $260.2 million, while Human Health sales increased 11 percent to $219.2 million.

"Environmental Health continues to do really well. This is another quarter of really strong performance," said Morningstar analyst Alex Morozov.

He said the general diagnostic spending environment was still a little soft, holding back the Human Health unit somewhat.

But, he said, "management continues to do a really impressive job on the margins. They've done a pretty solid job over the last few years to streamline operations and improve profitability." (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Andre Grenon)