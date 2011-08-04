UPDATE 2-PerkinElmer 2nd quarter tops forecasts

* Q2 EPS $0.42 excluding items vs Street view $0.40
* Revenue up 14 percent to $479 million
* Sees adjusted 2011 EPS $1.64 to $1.68
NEW YORK, Aug 4 PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N)
reported second-quarter profit and revenue that surpassed Wall
Street expectations, helped by double digit sales growth in its
Environmental and Human Health businesses.
The maker of scientific instruments, medical testing
equipment and environmental safety monitoring products said on
Thursday that its second-quarter earnings were 42 cents per
share, excluding special items, compared with 33 cents a year
ago. Analysts, on average, had expected 40 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $27.9
million, or 25 cents per share, from $57.6 million, or 40 cents
per share, a year ago, when the company had a large one-time
acquisition-related gain of $26 million.
Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $479 million,
edging past Wall Street estimates of $477 million.
The company slightly raised its full year earnings
forecast, excluding items, to $1.64 to $1.68 per share from its
prior forecast of $1.62 to $1.67 per share.
It still sees organic revenue growth for the year in the
mid-single digit range from 2010 levels.
Environmental Health sales rose 16 percent to $260.2
million, while Human Health sales increased 11 percent to
$219.2 million.
"Environmental Health continues to do really well. This is
another quarter of really strong performance," said Morningstar
analyst Alex Morozov.
He said the general diagnostic spending environment was
still a little soft, holding back the Human Health unit
somewhat.
But, he said, "management continues to do a really
impressive job on the margins. They've done a pretty solid job
over the last few years to streamline operations and improve
profitability."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Andre Grenon)