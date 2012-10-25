PerkinElmer posts higher 3rd-qtr profit, tweaks 2012 outlook

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 PerkinElmer Inc posted marginally higher third-quarter earnings on Thursday as demand for its scientific and environmental products rose, and it said full-year earnings would come in slightly higher than its previous estimate.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 45 cents per share, just ahead of analysts' average estimate of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of scientific instruments, medical testing equipment and environmental safety monitoring products reported net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $28 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $509.6 million.
For the full year, PerkinElmer raised its estimate for adjusted earnings per share to between $2.05 and $2.07 from its previous range of $2.00 to $2.05.
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards