PerkinElmer lower 2nd quarter profit exceeds Street expectations

Aug 1 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported lower second-quarter profit that exceeded tempered expectations after Wall Street had been caught off guard by a disappointing first quarter.

The maker of scientific instruments, medical diagnostic equipment and environmental safety monitoring products raised the low end of its full-year earnings forecast range by 3 cents, and said it was on track to meet its own expectations. But the new forecast remained below the company's initial 2013 outlook.

PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations of $26.9 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a profit of $33.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, such as restructuring costs, the company earned 51 per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.