PerkinElmer profit meets expectations; lowers forecast on forex

Oct 30 PerkinElmer Inc reported lower-than-expected third quarter sales and the scientific instruments maker decreased its full-year earnings forecast, citing the impact of the stronger dollar on foreign exchange rates.

PerkinElmer gets more than half of its revenue from sales outside the United States. Overseas sales in euros and other major currencies were reduced when converted back into dollars.

The Massachusetts-based company said on Thursday it now expects adjusted 2014 earnings of $2.39 to $2.41 per share, down from its previous forecast of $2.42 to $2.46.

The company, which also sells neonatal, environmental and food safety testing equipment, posted a profit from continuing operations of $42.9 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a profit of $40.8 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer said it earned 57 cents per share, matching analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago to $542 million, but that was below Wall Street estimates of $550.1 million and the previous quarter's $556.2 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)