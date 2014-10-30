PerkinElmer profit meets expectations; lowers forecast on forex

Oct 30 PerkinElmer Inc reported
lower-than-expected third quarter sales and the scientific
instruments maker decreased its full-year earnings forecast,
citing the impact of the stronger dollar on foreign exchange
rates.
PerkinElmer gets more than half of its revenue from sales
outside the United States. Overseas sales in euros and other
major currencies were reduced when converted back into dollars.
The Massachusetts-based company said on Thursday it now
expects adjusted 2014 earnings of $2.39 to $2.41 per share, down
from its previous forecast of $2.42 to $2.46.
The company, which also sells neonatal, environmental and
food safety testing equipment, posted a profit from continuing
operations of $42.9 million, or 38 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $40.8 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, PerkinElmer said it earned 57 cents per
share, matching analysts' average expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago to $542 million, but
that was below Wall Street estimates of $550.1 million and the
previous quarter's $556.2 million.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)