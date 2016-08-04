PerkinElmer 2nd-quarter profit rises

Aug 4 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher second-quarter profit on increased sales in its human health business and strong growth in China.

The company, which also makes environmental and food safety testing products, maintained its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $2.85 per share. PerkinElmer had raised the forecast range by 10 cents in May following a strong first-quarter performance.

The company said net profit from continuing operations rose to $61.2 million, or 56 cents per share, from $49 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 67 cents. Analysts on average expected 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 1.5 percent to $572.7 million, shy of Wall Street estimates of $574.8 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)