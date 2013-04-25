PerkinElmer first-quarter profit falls, lowers 2013 forecast

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
April 25 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and decreased its full year forecast as difficult economic conditions and a stronger dollar hurt sales in Europe and Japan.
Excluding one time items, such as a tax credit, PerkinElmer earned 36 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
PerkinElmer said it now expects 2013 earnings of $2.00 to $2.10 per share, excluding items, down from its prior forecast of $2.24 to $2.32. It sees revenue growth in the low-single digits after earlier projecting mid-single digit growth. Wall Street had been looking for earnings of $2.29 per share.
The maker of scientific instruments, diagnostic equipment and environmental safety monitoring products posted a net profit from continuing operations of $32.3 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a profit of $22.1 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand