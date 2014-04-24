PerkinElmer 1st-quarter profit tops Wall Street view

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
April 24 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by increased demand for its medical diagnostics products and continued double-digit growth in China.
The company, which also sells environmental testing products, posted a net profit of $34.2 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with a profit of $32.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer said it had adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company tweaked its full-year earnings forecast and now expects adjusted 2014 earnings of $2.42 to $2.46 per share, up from its prior view of $2.40 to $2.45. Analysts on average are looking for $2.45 per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $531.9 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $531.3 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.