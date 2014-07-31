版本:
PerkinElmer 2nd quarter profit meets Wall Street view

July 31 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer reported second quarter profit on Thursday that matched Wall Street expectations and maintained its earnings forecast for the full year as it prepares for the launch of new products.

The company posted a net profit of $50.5 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with a profit of $27.9 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer earned 59 cents per share, meeting analysts average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $556.2 million, falling short of Wall Street estimates of $571.7 million.

For the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings of $2.42 to $2.46 per share, with revenue growth in the mid-single digits. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot. Editing by Andre Grenon)
