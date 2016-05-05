PerkinElmer profit tops Street view, raises 2016 forecast

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected first quarter profit and raised its 2016 earnings outlook by 10 cents after providing an initial forecast that was below Wall Street estimates.
PerkinElmer now sees adjusted 2016 earnings of $2.75 to $2.85 per share, which is more in line with analysts' previous forecasts. The company in February forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 per share, leading analysts to lower their estimates on average by 11 cents to $2.71.
The company, which also makes medical diagnostic and environmental and food testing products, posted a net profit $47.5 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with a profit of $40.3 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer earned 56 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bernard Orr)
