PerkinElmer profit tops Street forecast; lowers full-year view

April 30 Scientific instruments maker
PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected first quarter profit despite the impact of
the strong dollar on overseas sales that led the company to
lower its full-year earnings forecast.
PerkinElmer, which also makes environmental testing and
medical diagnostic products, said the foreign exchange situation
would cut 2015 earnings by 23 cents per share instead of the 15
cents it had previously forecast.
However, the company only cut 4 cents from its full-year
forecast range and now expects adjusted earnings of $2.54 to
$2.60 per share.
PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations
of $40.3 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a profit
of $34.9 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, the company said it earned 50 cents
per share. Analysts on average expected 46 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)