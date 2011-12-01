UPDATE 1-Perkins & Marie Callender's emerges from Chap 11

BRIEF-Kellogg Company qtrly comparable EPS $0.92
* Kellogg company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Joseph Trungale will continue as CEO
* Financial restructuring eliminated over $200 mln in debt
Nov 30 Perkins & Marie Callender's Inc, the owner of restaurant chains of the same name, said it successfully completed financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company, which had filed for bankruptcy in July, said financial restructuring eliminated over $200 million in debt.
Joseph Trungale will continue to as chief executive and the board will include Patrick Halloran, Joseph Deignan, James Beltz, Michael Sweeney, and Karlin Linhardt.
* Kellogg company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Hubspot - enters strategic partnership with shutterstock to bring thousands of curated images from shutterstock's collection to hubspot customers worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blow to Airbus as jetmaker hesitates over bigger A350 (Adds analyst comment, details)